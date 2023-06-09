First Alert: Coverage of showers and storms begins to climb soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Summer doesn’t officially start for another two weeks, but the combination of heat and humidity is easy to come by across the state. Afternoon highs will climb once again into the upper 80s to lower 90s each day through the weekend and into next week.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will also remain in the forecast. While it does not rain all day and it will not rain for everyone, many will remain dry and warm.

A few storms could be intense, with heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning. Remember if you are outside and hear thunder roar, go indoors and wait out the storm, they are typically short lived this time of the year!

We are watching a slight lowering of the muggy air that is currently in place. More comfortable (but still mild) conditions are expected to arrive Friday, all thanks to a frontal boundary that is forecast to moved through the area on Thursday.

Rain chances do look more limited on Friday and Saturday, as that boundary stalls just to our southwest. With that being said, we are keeping low end rain chances in the forecast, mainly for our southern counties and locations closer to the Gulf Coast region.

The more noticeable change, to go along with the quick drop in humidity, will be overnight lows... Friday night will dip into the lower 60s, compared to the near 70° lows we have been seeing as of late, giving a crisp start to the weekend on Saturday

Shower and storm activity looks to be on the increase as we move into next week, as we are tracking the potential for several systems to dive into Alabama, keeping rain and storm activity in the forecast. Right now, Sunday into Monday will have the highest percentage of rain and storm chances over the next week.

Temperatures remain on either side of 90° this weekend and into the start of next week, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.