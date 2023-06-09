Food for Thought: Downtown restaurant gets low 75 inspection score
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores in Montgomery.
HIGH SCORES:
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|SCORE
|Lake Point Vineyard & Winery
|674 Lake Point Dr. (Matthews)
|100
|Fire Meats Wood @ NYC Gyro
|1403 Maxwell Blvd.
|99
|AUM Books & Beans
|7400 East Dr. (AUM)
|98
|WhoHungry?
|6667 Atlanta Highway
|98
|Kwik Mart
|2949 Forbes Dr.
|98
LOW SCORES:
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|VIOLATION(S)
|SCORE
|Popeye’s
|876 N. Eastern Blvd.
|Chicken in walk-in cooler at improper temperature
|85
|Waffle House
|2635 Cong. Dickinson Dr.
|Tomatoes/ham in reach-in cooler at improper temperature
|85
|Krab Kingz
|79 Commerce St., Unit 1
|Establishment did not have adequate refrigeration; fish/shrimp in walk-in cooler at improper temperature; no food thermometer; no indicator to determine water temperature in dishwasher
|75
