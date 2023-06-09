Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Food for Thought: Downtown restaurant gets low 75 inspection score

The highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores of the week.
By Mark Bullock
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores in Montgomery.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES:

RESTAURANTADDRESSSCORE
Lake Point Vineyard & Winery674 Lake Point Dr. (Matthews)100
Fire Meats Wood @ NYC Gyro1403 Maxwell Blvd.99
AUM Books & Beans7400 East Dr. (AUM)98
WhoHungry?6667 Atlanta Highway98
Kwik Mart2949 Forbes Dr.98

LOW SCORES:

RESTAURANTADDRESSVIOLATION(S)SCORE
Popeye’s876 N. Eastern Blvd.Chicken in walk-in cooler at improper temperature85
Waffle House2635 Cong. Dickinson Dr.Tomatoes/ham in reach-in cooler at improper temperature85
Krab Kingz79 Commerce St., Unit 1Establishment did not have adequate refrigeration; fish/shrimp in walk-in cooler at improper temperature; no food thermometer; no indicator to determine water temperature in dishwasher75

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged (L-R) Deshon Williams, Dominick Sankey and La’Vincent Solomon...
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery
Kimberly Nicole Edwards is charged with attempted arson and attempted murder following an...
Woman charged with attempted murder, attempted arson in Montgomery shooting
Taylor and Granberry are both charged with 12 counts of computer tampering
EMA Director suspended, two arrested including Rickey Stokes News writer
Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act

Latest News

Food for Thought - June 8
Food for Thought - June 1
Food for Thought - May 25
Yvette Carter
Montgomery mother shot and killed while sleeping in her bed