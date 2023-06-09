Food for Thought: Downtown restaurant gets low 75 inspection score

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores in Montgomery.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES:

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE Lake Point Vineyard & Winery 674 Lake Point Dr. (Matthews) 100 Fire Meats Wood @ NYC Gyro 1403 Maxwell Blvd. 99 AUM Books & Beans 7400 East Dr. (AUM) 98 WhoHungry? 6667 Atlanta Highway 98 Kwik Mart 2949 Forbes Dr. 98

LOW SCORES:

RESTAURANT ADDRESS VIOLATION(S) SCORE Popeye’s 876 N. Eastern Blvd. Chicken in walk-in cooler at improper temperature 85 Waffle House 2635 Cong. Dickinson Dr. Tomatoes/ham in reach-in cooler at improper temperature 85 Krab Kingz 79 Commerce St., Unit 1 Establishment did not have adequate refrigeration; fish/shrimp in walk-in cooler at improper temperature; no food thermometer; no indicator to determine water temperature in dishwasher 75

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.