LIVE UPDATES: Joran van der Sloot arrives at Federal Courthouse in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 8:02 a.m. - Van der Sloot arrives at Federal courthouse in Birmingham

7:50 a.m. - Black SUVs left the Hoover City Jail at 7:45 a.m. on Friday with Joran van der Sloot.

Joran van der Sloot leaving Hoover

van der Sloot, who was brought to the Unites States from Peru Thursday, is expected in federal court Friday for arraignment in extortion charges stemming from offering information on the whereabouts of the remains of Natalee Holloway. He is the primary suspect in the 2005 disappearance of the Mountain Brook graduate while on a trip to Aruba.

WBRC will follow this story throughout the day and continue to update as new information becomes available.

