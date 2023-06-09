Man charged with attempted murder in Enterprise robbery

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in custody following an altercation with a store clerk in Enterprise early Friday morning.

Raven Jamall Gray, 36, of Enterprise, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and eluding officers.

According to the Enterprise Police Department, at about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the Shell gas station at 1114 Rucker Boulevard to a call for shots fired and a possible robbery in progress.

Responding officers discovered the suspect had been involved in an altercation with the store clerk and fired a shot at the clerk before fleeing the scene.

A short time after the call, EPD officers located the suspect driving on Adams Street. The suspect refused to stop and officers initiated a vehicle pursuit, which ended when he crashed his vehicle in an empty residential lot.

Police say Gray was taken into custody without further incident. He was placed in the Coffee County Jail.

