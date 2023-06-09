Montgomery Zoo to host Coffee for Cougars conservation event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) is partnering with local coffee shop Hilltop Public House to bring about this event. They will be selling hot and iced coffee in three different blends to represent their three Cougars: blonde roast (Eden), dark roast (Kuna), and decaf (Echo).

On June 10-11, the Montgomery Zoo is hosting its Summer Coffee for Cougars Conservation Event. From 9:00 a.m.-noon, guests can visit the zoo and celebrate these incredible species by purchasing a cup of coffee.

The Montgomery Chapter of the AAZK hosted its first Coffee for Cougars event in January of this year at the Montgomery Zoo and raised over $400. They are excited to bring this event back in the new season for more fundraising and support of the North American Cougar.

All proceeds raised during the event will be donated to Florida Panther conservation efforts. The Florida Panther Fund, through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, supports an endangered subspecies of the North American Cougar, the Florida Panther. This organization researches and supports the Florida Panther by looking at territory ranges, habitat needs, and medical issues and educating individuals on how to coexist with the species.

