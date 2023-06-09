Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Zoo to host Coffee for Cougars conservation event

The Montgomery Zoo. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The Montgomery Zoo. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) is partnering with local coffee shop Hilltop Public House to bring about this event. They will be selling hot and iced coffee in three different blends to represent their three Cougars: blonde roast (Eden), dark roast (Kuna), and decaf (Echo).

On June 10-11, the Montgomery Zoo is hosting its Summer Coffee for Cougars Conservation Event. From 9:00 a.m.-noon, guests can visit the zoo and celebrate these incredible species by purchasing a cup of coffee.

The Montgomery Chapter of the AAZK hosted its first Coffee for Cougars event in January of this year at the Montgomery Zoo and raised over $400. They are excited to bring this event back in the new season for more fundraising and support of the North American Cougar.

All proceeds raised during the event will be donated to Florida Panther conservation efforts. The Florida Panther Fund, through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, supports an endangered subspecies of the North American Cougar, the Florida Panther. This organization researches and supports the Florida Panther by looking at territory ranges, habitat needs, and medical issues and educating individuals on how to coexist with the species.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Nicole Edwards is charged with attempted arson and attempted murder following an...
Woman charged with attempted murder, attempted arson in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police have charged (L-R) Deshon Williams, Dominick Sankey and La’Vincent Solomon...
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery
Xiaoqin Yan, a 29-year-old Chinese national, was found guilty of committing arson and...
Woman convicted for 2021 arson of historic First Baptist Church Montgomery
Montgomery Whitewater will celebrate its grand opening with a weekend-long festival July 7-9.
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail

Latest News

A rendering of the new roundabout expected to be completed in 2024
Roundabout coming to AL Highway 167
Joran van der Sloot arriving at Federal Courthouse
LIVE UPDATES: Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to wire fraud, extortion charges
Raven Jamall Gray, 36, of Enterprise was placed in the Coffee County Jail.
Man charged with attempted murder in Enterprise robbery
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges