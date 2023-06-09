Tips to save some money on your electric bill this summer

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Temperatures are in the 90s and don’t seem to be lowering any time soon.

With the rising temperatures, you may see an increase in your electric bill, though you haven’t touched your thermostat.

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative COO Brad Kimbro says that the higher temperatures lead to higher prices because of the work your unit has to put in.

“If you have your thermostat set at 70 degrees, and it’s 80 degrees outside, then the unit is not going to work as hard as if it’s 90 degrees outside,” said Kimbro. “Even though you didn’t touch your thermostat, because the temperature outside was higher in this case, then infiltration is going to be rapid into the conditioned space.”

Kimbro offers these tips as ways you can put some extra dollars in your pocket with alternative changes.

Set your thermostat to 78 degrees: Though it may be higher than your typical setting, it is considered to be the most cost-efficient temperature to set at during the summer.

Use or purchase a programmable thermostat: With a programmable thermostat, temperatures can be raised for when you are not at home, and can be lowered to a more relaxing temperature before you get home.

Change air filters every 30 days: This allows for air flow to come through smoothly and decrease buildup.

Caulk cracks by windows or in doors: If light can be seen through a crack, heat can come in.

Keep blinds closed and down: Any layers between the sun and your home work as insulation, minimizing heat penetration.

Plant Trees: A more unconventional method, but trees facing east and west can provide a natural canopy for your home during sunrise and sunset.

Even if the thermostat isn’t set to the suggested temperature, any change could at least reflect a small change in your power bill.

“On average, just one degree of that thermostat can be as much as 2% extra on your utility bill in these extreme heating or cooling months,” said Kimbro.

To learn more about energy conservation, visit the WEC Energy Conservation tab.

