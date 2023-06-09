Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tips to save some money on your electric bill this summer

With the rising temperatures, you may see an increase in your electric bill, though you haven’t touched your thermostat.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Temperatures are in the 90s and don’t seem to be lowering any time soon.

With the rising temperatures, you may see an increase in your electric bill, though you haven’t touched your thermostat.

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative COO Brad Kimbro says that the higher temperatures lead to higher prices because of the work your unit has to put in.

“If you have your thermostat set at 70 degrees, and it’s 80 degrees outside, then the unit is not going to work as hard as if it’s 90 degrees outside,” said Kimbro. “Even though you didn’t touch your thermostat, because the temperature outside was higher in this case, then infiltration is going to be rapid into the conditioned space.”

Kimbro offers these tips as ways you can put some extra dollars in your pocket with alternative changes.

  • Set your thermostat to 78 degrees: Though it may be higher than your typical setting, it is considered to be the most cost-efficient temperature to set at during the summer.
  • Use or purchase a programmable thermostat: With a programmable thermostat, temperatures can be raised for when you are not at home, and can be lowered to a more relaxing temperature before you get home.
  • Change air filters every 30 days: This allows for air flow to come through smoothly and decrease buildup.
  • Caulk cracks by windows or in doors: If light can be seen through a crack, heat can come in.
  • Keep blinds closed and down: Any layers between the sun and your home work as insulation, minimizing heat penetration.
  • Plant Trees: A more unconventional method, but trees facing east and west can provide a natural canopy for your home during sunrise and sunset.

Even if the thermostat isn’t set to the suggested temperature, any change could at least reflect a small change in your power bill.

“On average, just one degree of that thermostat can be as much as 2% extra on your utility bill in these extreme heating or cooling months,” said Kimbro.

To learn more about energy conservation, visit the WEC Energy Conservation tab.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Nicole Edwards is charged with attempted arson and attempted murder following an...
Woman charged with attempted murder, attempted arson in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police have charged (L-R) Deshon Williams, Dominick Sankey and La’Vincent Solomon...
3 charged with trafficking fentanyl in Montgomery
Xiaoqin Yan, a 29-year-old Chinese national, was found guilty of committing arson and...
Woman convicted for 2021 arson of historic First Baptist Church Montgomery
Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail
Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape

Latest News

Joran van der Sloot was taken from the Hoover City Jail Friday to face arraignment in federal...
LIVE UPDATES: Joran van der Sloot arrives at Federal Courthouse in Birmingham
Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone 2023 Summer Fund and Food Drive
County Commissioner Doug Singleton 2023 Summer Fund and Food Drive
2023 Fund and Food Drive underway at Renfroe's Market