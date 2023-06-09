Advertise
University of North Alabama to announce new stadium on Friday

The university is expected to make an official announcement on Friday.
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders at the University of North Alabama are set to make a significant announcement on Friday morning.

The announcement will be historic for the Lions and the Shoals. Sources told WAFF 48′s Sports Director Carl Prather that a new, on-campus Multi-Purpose Football Stadium will be announced.

According to sources, the on-campus, multi-purpose stadium will be located at the current UNA Football practice fields and Mike Lane baseball stadium. This is located off North Pine in Florence on the campus of UNA.

The expected capacity is 10,000 seats to increase the capacity in the future.

Football, baseball, and soccer are expected to play inside the multi-purpose stadium, along with potential concerts as well.

Sources also said that the name of the new on-campus facility will be named Bank Independent Stadium.

The formal announcement is set for Friday, June 9 at 11:15 a.m. and WAFF 48 crews will keep you all covered and updated throughout the day.

