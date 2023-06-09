Woman charged with attempted murder, attempted arson in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was seriously injured, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Thursday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, officers were called to Bowen Drive around 7 a.m. after a call that someone had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries from being shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, MFRs Bureau of Investigations responded to a request from MPD to investigate damage to a stove burner in the residential structure.

Fire investigators say the suspect, Kimberly Nicole Edwards, 33, shot the victim and then turned on all the stove burners in an attempt to damage the home by a fire. Investigators say Edwards admitted turning the burners on before leaving.

MFR investigation stated that the origin of the fire was in the kitchen, and there were burned paper materials nearby.

Investigators said Edwards told MPD’s Criminal Investigation Division that she had been hearing voices for the past week and did not remember any actions she took while at the home.

The fire caused no damage to the structure. However, since Edwards allegedly started the fire in an occupied dwelling on purpose, she is being charged with first-degree attempted arson.

According to arrest records, Edwards is also being charged with attempted murder. Bail has been set at $90,000 between the two charges.

No other information about the shooting has been publicly released.

