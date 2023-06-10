Advertise
Final 2 Dadeville mass shooting survivors released from hospital

Cara Johns (L) and Trinity Richards (R) will continue their recovery at home.(Source: Families)
Cara Johns (L) and Trinity Richards (R) will continue their recovery at home.(Source: Families)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Two teen victims from Dadeville’s deadly mass shooting went home this week after nearly two months of hospitalization.

The families of Cara Johns and Trinity Richards, both 16, confirmed they have been sent home. This makes them the last two to be discharged.

Both had spent the past few weeks receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Cara was shot three times at that birthday party on April 15, ultimately forcing doctors to put her into a medically induced coma. She was struck in head, chest and stomach. Cara started walking and talking again late last month and is regaining her memories, her sister said. She was finally able to begin recovering at home following multiple surgeries.

Cara’s father, Justin Johns, said they have had conversations about what she remembers the night of the shooting. He said Cara told him she doesn’t remember anything besides going to the prom and the birthday party where the shooting happened.

Trinity was also able to return home this week. The Pike Road student was also shot multiple times and in critical condition. One of the bullets struck her head. She was the hospital about two weeks before she started speaking again.

Trinity’s mother, Cheryl Sledge Richards, said it’s a miracle she survived. She said her daughter still has a long road ahead of her, but her return home was good for the family.

Both girls will continue to receive treatment for their injuries. GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for both families to pay for medical expenses. Click here for Cara’s and here for Trinity’s.

The teens were at a sweet 16 party at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio the night of April 15 when the gunfire started. Four people were killed and 32 were injured.

Six suspects have been charged, with three of them being charged as juveniles. Adult indictments have been returned on the other three for charges of reckless murder and assault.

