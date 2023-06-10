Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Firefighter helps rescue 91-year-old man from car stuck in river

JT Sohr, a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, used his own personal rafting equipment to...
JT Sohr, a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, used his own personal rafting equipment to help a 91-year-old man stuck in a car in an Idaho river.(Idaho County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho (CNN) - An Idaho firefighter is being heralded for a daring rescue of a 91-year-old man stuck in a car in an Idaho river.

JT Sohr works as a U.S. Forest Service firefighter and had just recently completed swift water rescue training.

He and about a dozen others stopped to help 91-year-old Clifford Parver who was stuck in his vehicle about 50 feet away from the bank of the Lochsa River in Idaho County.

JT Sohr, a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, used his own personal rafting equipment to...
JT Sohr, a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, used his own personal rafting equipment to help a 91-year-old man stuck in a car in an Idaho river.(Idaho County Sheriff's Office)

Rescuers were on their way, but Sohr and other bystanders were able to get to Parver before EMS or law enforcement could get there.

Sohr used his personal rafting equipment to pull Parver out of the vehicle and get him to shore safely.

In the process, he lost about $250 worth of gear, a small price to pay for saving another’s life. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said he’ll get reimbursed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Whitewater will celebrate its grand opening with a weekend-long festival July 7-9.
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Food For Thought (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Food for Thought: Downtown restaurant gets low 75 inspection score
From education to taxes, Ivey signed several bills into law Thursday said to benefit Alabamians...
Gov. Ivey signs several bills into law Thursday
Xiaoqin Yan, a 29-year-old Chinese national, was found guilty of committing arson and...
Woman convicted for 2021 arson of historic First Baptist Church Montgomery
Kimberly Nicole Edwards is charged with attempted arson and attempted murder following an...
Woman charged with attempted murder, attempted arson in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

FILE - Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at...
Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison
Missing dog reunited with owners after found at adoption event
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
Roses lay at the playground after a knife attack Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Annecy, French Alps....
Children who were stabbed in France no longer in life-threatening condition as suspect is charged