Man critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man critically injured.

According to MPD, at about 10:37p.m., officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a subject shot.

Officers located an adult male victim who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say it was determined that the shooting occurred in the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive.

There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

