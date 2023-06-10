MFR warns of scammers soliciting money for injured firefighters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue is warning the public to be aware of people claiming to be collecting money for the five firefighters who were injured in a deadly fire last month.

According to MFR, the scam involves people posing as officers or affiliates of the department, while soliciting the opportunity to become collection agents on behalf of the injured firefighters.

“Montgomery Fire/Rescue, its group affiliates and officers have absolutely no involvement with these fraudulent practices and do not make such solicitations,” Assistant Fire Chief Stanley L. Cooper said Saturday in a release. “We ask that everyone be aware of this scam, and if any type of solicitations from anyone posing as Montgomery Fire/Rescue, its group affiliates or company officers that appears suspicious, please contact us immediately.”

Donations on behalf of the injured firefighters can be made to the Montgomery Alabama Fire Rescue Foundation through the Central Alabama Community Foundation. Click here to donate online.

The public can also make checks payable to CACF and indicate Montgomery AL Fire/Rescue on the reference line or contact Eleanor Lucas, CACF Donor Services Manager at 334-264-6223.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.