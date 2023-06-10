Advertise
MFR warns of scammers soliciting money for injured firefighters

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is warning the public to be aware of people claiming to be collecting...
Montgomery Fire/Rescue is warning the public to be aware of people claiming to be collecting money for the five firefighters who were injured in a deadly fire last month.(Source: Montgomery Fire Rescue)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue is warning the public to be aware of people claiming to be collecting money for the five firefighters who were injured in a deadly fire last month.

According to MFR, the scam involves people posing as officers or affiliates of the department, while soliciting the opportunity to become collection agents on behalf of the injured firefighters.

“Montgomery Fire/Rescue, its group affiliates and officers have absolutely no involvement with these fraudulent practices and do not make such solicitations,” Assistant Fire Chief Stanley L. Cooper said Saturday in a release. “We ask that everyone be aware of this scam, and if any type of solicitations from anyone posing as Montgomery Fire/Rescue, its group affiliates or company officers that appears suspicious, please contact us immediately.”

Donations on behalf of the injured firefighters can be made to the Montgomery Alabama Fire Rescue Foundation through the Central Alabama Community Foundation. Click here to donate online.

The public can also make checks payable to CACF and indicate Montgomery AL Fire/Rescue on the reference line or contact Eleanor Lucas, CACF Donor Services Manager at 334-264-6223.

