First Alert: Active pattern, including chances for severe storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - June can bring daily pop-up showers and storms, brutal heat and uncomfortably high humidity to Alabama. I’d even argue that’s the norm for us this time of year.

We will have all of those things -- at least to an extent -- over the next 7 days. It may not be the hottest forecast we’ve had in June. And it isn’t the muggiest forecast either. But we will have high-end humidity and temperatures near 90 degrees every single day.

Plenty of opportunities for showers and storms are ahead in the forecast. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s that heat and humidity that will deliver those daily chances for summertime showers and storms we know and love. No one day will bring washout conditions or rain for the entire region. There are, however, days that will bring noticeably higher shower and storm coverage.

Picking out the days and times with the highest coverage of rain is very difficult to do in these types of patterns. What we can say is that the days with 50% coverage or higher in our forecast have our attention as bringing a solid amount of showers and storms.

Even those days likely won’t bring an all-day rain. Remember that the daily rain chances don’t tell us anything about the duration of rain. Rather, they tell us how much of the WSFA 12 News viewing area will experience rain at some point during the day.

At any point a storm or two could become intense and bring very heavy rain, strong gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Remember, if you are outside and hear thunder, it’s time to go indoors and wait out the storm!

A chance of severe weather exists tonight across the entire region. (WSFA 12 News)

In addition to the daily chance of a strong summertime storm, we are also watching a chance of a more organized strong to severe storm risk tonight and a time or two throughout the week. In fact, Monday and Tuesday both feature low-end chance of severe weather.

The pattern we are heading into will be supportive of clusters or complexes of thunderstorms capable of strong to damaging wind gusts, hail and torrential rainfall. Right now we know tonight has potential for one of these. Forecasting the other possible thunderstorm complexes at this juncture is like throwing darts with a blindfold on.

Numerous opportunities for rounds of showers and storms are in the forecast. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s because timing these out and attempting to forecast their evolution is nearly impossible until we get within 24-36 hours, so be sure to continue checking back for updates as models get a better idea of what will transpire next week. These thunderstorm complexes -- called mesoscale convective systems -- can come through during the daytime or at night.

