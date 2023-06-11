NFL player runs youth football camp at Marbury High School

DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas Cowboys’ Sam Williams returned to his old stomping grounds in Autauga County to run a free youth football camp.

Williams wants to be a positive influence on the youth in his community.

“It’s easy to make a video online saying, ‘if you do this, you do this right, this can happen’,” said Williams, “I want to be the living proof of what can happen.”

Dozens of aspiring athletes as young as 6 years old worked closely with Williams at Marbury High School.

The Cowboys defensive end partnered up with Everytown to run the program, to teach families responsible gun ownership and not to resort to violence, mentioning he lost family members in the past to gun violence.

“It’s something that really sits heavy on my heart, so instead of letting it sit on my heart, I want to share the word with the community,” Williams said.

Williams hopes by teaching them to “stop and think”, the youth will make good decisions on and off the field.

