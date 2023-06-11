Advertise
Staying alive: Montgomery family shares traumatizing experience to encourage CPR training

Junella Foster is back to being an amazing mother to her children, who couldn’t live without her.
By Julia Avant
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Foster family is sharing the story that changed their lives forever in hopes that others will learn how to perform CPR.

Mother of three Junella Foster says it was a night like any other except she wasn’t feeling well.

“I started feeling a little funny, I guess, and this is all a recount because I don’t remember anything,” said Foster.

“She was laying in the bed with her arm over her face complaining of it hurting and when it happened, I heard her say ‘oh my God’ and just lowered it down onto my sister’s chest,” said her 16-year-old daughter J’Kaila Foster.

Junella was lying there lifeless in cardiac arrest.

Her daughter J’Kaila’s job was then not only to look after her 3-year-old sister, she had to save her mother’s life.

She then remembered she did know CPR from watching Grey’s Anatomy.

Medical professionals say what J’Kaila did, saved her mother.

But when they got to the hospital, medical workers prepared the family that there was a high chance Junella would be brain dead.

“They told them they weren’t really optimistic about the outcome, but when I came out of the coma, my brain faculties were there. I just had to learn how to walk again. I had to learn how to feed myself,” said Junella.

And Junella is back to being an amazing mother to her children, who couldn’t live without her.

“My mom is my everything. I’m sure a lot of people say that but we’re literally the same person, we have the same passions. I wouldn’t be who I am today without her,” said J’Kaila.

According to the CDC, about 9 in 10 people outside of a hospital die from cardiac arrest, and most episodes happen at home.

The Fosters tell their story in hopes of people learning CPR so that one day, they will be ready.

To learn how to perform CPR in case of an emergency, here is a list of places in Montgomery that teach the life-saving act:

Trio Safety CPR+AED Solutions

CPR Certification Montgomery

Broadnax Learning Services

Central East Alabama American Red Cross

