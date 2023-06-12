Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ADPH: Syphilis cases rising in Alabama

The sexually transmitted disease syphilis is on the rise, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
By Julia Avant
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sexually transmitted disease syphilis is on the rise, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

From being in a swimming pool to sharing clothes, it’s easy to contract. The Health Department says there have been over 3,000 cases in Alabama so far this year. That’s why state health leaders are pushing for people to get tested to help stop the spread.

So far, 400 of the 3,000 cases were found in Montgomery.

“In the state of Alabama, that’s about a 40% rise from our previous year, and I think the most important aspect of that is that we’ve seen probably about 46 of our counties statewide have an increase,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

To help get people tested for syphilis, the state department is setting up a STD clinic to specifically diagnose and treat the illness. Landers said that clinic will be ready in about a month. It will be located at the Montgomery County Health Department at 3060 Mobile Highway.

ADPH has also recently partnered with partnered with BINX Health so Alabamians can order a kit to test themselves for STDs, such as syphilis, from their homes.

“It’s very important to be aware, to take measures, to protect yourself against STDs, and also to get tested if there’s any concern or suspicion,” said Landers,

Landers is especially urging all pregnant women to get tested.

“We really want women to be tested. We recommend for all patients, all pregnant women in the state of Alabama, to be tested in the first trimester, early in the third trimester, and at the time of deliveries,” said Landers.

Click here for more information about the STD clinic andBINX Health.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From education to taxes, Ivey signed several bills into law Thursday said to benefit Alabamians...
Gov. Ivey signs several bills into law Thursday
Montgomery Whitewater will celebrate its grand opening with a weekend-long festival July 7-9.
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Junella Foster is back to being an amazing mother to her children, who couldn’t live without her.
Staying alive: Montgomery family shares traumatizing experience to encourage CPR training
Montgomery Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man critically injured.
Man critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Syphilis cases rising in Alabama, health officials report
Junella Foster is back to being an amazing mother to her children, who couldn’t live without her.
Staying alive: Montgomery family shares traumatizing experience to encourage CPR training
FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use
(SOURCE: KNOP-TV/Jace Barraclough)
UAB shares how to protect your kid’s eyes this summer