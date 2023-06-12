Advertise
Alabama names Maryland’s Rob Vaughn as its new head baseball coach

The 2022 and 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year brings championship pedigree to Tuscaloosa
Rob Vaughn
Rob Vaughn(University of Alabama Athletics)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A day after the Alabama baseball team saw its season end to Wake Forest in the NCAA Super Regionals, the Tide have found their new head coach.

As first reported by Bama 247Sports John Talty, and officially confirmed by the school on Monday, Maryland’s Rob Vaughn replaced the void left behind by former coach Brad Bohannon, who was fired May 4 following an investigation into improper gambling practices. Interim head coach Jason Jackson will also remain on staff as Vaughn’s top assistant and continue his role as pitching coach. Jackson led the Tide in the final month of the season, helping Alabama host its first NCAA regional in 17 years.

Vaughn comes from a reenergized Maryland program where the Terrapins claimed their first Big Ten Championship in school history in 2022 followed up by the program’s first Big Ten Tournament Championship in 2023. The 2022 and 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year arrived to Maryland as an assistant in 2013 before later being named the head coach in 2017.

The 2009 Kansas State grad played catcher for the Wildcats before a short stint in the Chicago White Sox’ minor league system. He led the Terps to a 183-117 record, including an 84-54 mark in Big Ten play, finishing atop the conference standings in both 2022 and 2023. He was a part of the staff for the three winningest seasons in Maryland history, including the only 40-win seasons for the Terps in 2014, 2015, 2022 and 2023.

Vaughn will formally be introduced at a press conference Tuesday, June 13.

