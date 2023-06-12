Advertise
Biden to host college sports champions at White House

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023. Biden will be joined by second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in welcoming college champions to the White House.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will host College Athlete Day on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday, celebrating several women’s and men’s NCAA champion teams from the 2022-2023 season.

Among the teams expected at the event are volleyball, ice hockey and track & field collegiate champions.

It is a tradition for the president to host sports teams at the White House. He hosted the NCAA basketball women’s champions Louisiana State University and men’s champions University of Connecticut in a ceremony late last month.

