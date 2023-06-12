Advertise
Houston County EMA director Chris Judah resigns

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah shown in the WTVY file photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Emergency Management Director Chris Judah resigned Monday morning, County Chairman Brandon Shoupe confirmed.

An interim could be named when county commissioners meet later Monday.

Commissioners suspended Judah last week while they investigated possible EMA management issues.

His suspension came as Dothan police arrested two people, one of them EMA contract employee Jesse Taylor, on charges they tampered with government computers.

That tampering allegedly gave Taylor, a Rickey Stokes News writer, access to sensitive law enforcement information.

Amy Johnson Granberry also faces tampering charges.

Police have not implicated Judah in crimes.

