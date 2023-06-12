Montgomery County asks residents for feedback on broadband expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission has teamed up with the city of Montgomery to gather feedback on what residents hope to see. To do that, they’ve created a survey that can be completed online or through the mail.

The county commission has held one meeting already on the topic early Monday morning. The second meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on June 12. The meeting is being held at Montgomery City Hall.

The purpose of the meetings is to gather community feedback that will help us develop the Montgomery broadband expansion plan. The plan is to create a comprehensive set of strategies to bring high-performance broadband and Internet services to all local residents and businesses in Montgomery County.

The hope is to use millions in federal funding to help bring high-speed internet to places that might not otherwise be able to afford it.

Montgomery County residents are encouraged to complete the broadband community input survey. The survey only takes 5 minutes to complete and will help assess Montgomery County residents’ current broadband service needs.

To get to the survey, click here.

