Montgomery Zoo to host Military Appreciation days June 14-15

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s an annual tradition at the Montgomery Zoo. Military Appreciation Days, where more than 2,000 active and retired service members and their families spend a day together hosted by The Zoo. This year’s Military Appreciation Days are June 14-15.

The festivities are set to begin at noon on June 14th. This year’s celebration is especially significant, as this is the year that The Montgomery River Region, home to Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base, was named one of five Great American Defense Communities in the United States.

