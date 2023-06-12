Advertise
Multiple rounds of rain and storms this week

Strong to severe storms are possible with each round of rain
Typical heat and humidity with high chances for rain and storms this week.
Typical heat and humidity with high chances for rain and storms this week.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - To say this week will be active across Central and South Alabama would simply be an understatement. This week will feature much more than just a few pop-up summertime showers and storms each day.

Rain and storms will come in rounds through Thursday.
Rain and storms will come in rounds through Thursday.(WSFA 12 News)

A stalled out boundary combined with ample heat and moisture will help support multiple waves of showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Overall coverage of rain will be high Tuesday through Thursday.

Each of those days and nights has a 60-80% chance of rain in our latest forecast. That doesn’t mean it rains all day or all night long. Rather, those higher rain chances mean a good portion of the area will see rain and thunderstorms at some point that day.

Rain and storms are likely Tuesday.
Rain and storms are likely Tuesday.(WSFA 12 News)

Today’s rain and storm chances are a bit lower around 40% this afternoon and evening. That would mainly be confined to our southern counties south of U.S. 80. The closer you are to the Gulf Coast the higher your chance of see late day showers and storms.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning are possible with any storms this week. There’s also a chance that some storms become severe each day through at least Thursday. There’s a risk of damaging wind gusts and large hail each day in the strongest of storms.

Like the situation last night, these are not tornado setups. The tornado risk each day is near zero. Still, any severe storms should be treated seriously as damage can occur with straight-line wind gusts and hail.

By Friday things may quiet down a little bit. There’s still a chance of showers and storms in the forecast to end the workweek as we can’t totally rule it out. It’s just the coverage should drop quiet a bit -- at least briefly.

Weekend rain and storms will be around, but this far out it’s difficult to say how much we will be dealing with each day. Right now we’re advertising medium rain and storm chances Saturday and Sunday as things should remain fairly active.

Rain and storms are likely through Thursday. Severe weather is possible each day.
Rain and storms are likely through Thursday. Severe weather is possible each day.(WSFA 12 News)

Just be aware that the exact percentages you see in the forecast for the weekend will shift at least a little bit as we progress through the week. No official severe weather outlook is out for the weekend, but I would not be shocked if a severe storm or two impacts the region both days.

Temperatures will top out on either side of 90 degrees each afternoon. Exact temperatures in your neighborhood are, of course, dependent upon rain and storm activity. There will inevitably be some communities who are several degrees cooler than others thanks to rain, storms and clouds.

