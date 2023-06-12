Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

UAB partners with National Institutes of Health for study using artificial intelligence to personalize nutrition

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is serving as an enrollment site for The National Institutes of Health’s new study called Nutrition for Precision Health.

The study will use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data and develop algorithms that predict how a person responds to different foods and diets.

Dr. James Hill is the Director of the Nutrition Obesity Research Center at UAB. He said this study is an opportunity to provide people with a diet that offers optimum health.

“I think what it does is really sort of once and for all put the one size fits all idea to bed,” said Hill.

The study is split into three modules. The first asks participants to take a meal test followed by blood work. The second, participants are given three different diets to try for two weeks at a time with a meal test and blood work following. The last module is identical to the second, except participants will stay at one of the center’s cottages and are monitored.

Hill said it’s important that there is a range of diversity participating in the study.

“Men and women may respond differently. Blacks and whites may respond differently. We want the widest possible diversity, so that when we develop those algorithms, we’re taking them into consideration to find the best to identify the best diet for you,” said Hill.

Hill hopes the study will also help with lowering the risks of certain chronic diseases that are impacted by lifestyle choices.

“This is the first step in saying, ‘let’s figure that out so that we can help people in Alabama eat healthier and avoid some of these chronic diseases that are just terrible within our state,’” said Hill.

If you are interested in participating, or would like to learn more information, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From education to taxes, Ivey signed several bills into law Thursday said to benefit Alabamians...
Gov. Ivey signs several bills into law Thursday
Montgomery Whitewater will celebrate its grand opening with a weekend-long festival July 7-9.
Montgomery Whitewater announces grand opening festival schedule
Montgomery Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man critically injured.
Man critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting
A line or cluster of storms will likely roll through Alabama this evening into tonight.
First Alert: Active pattern, including chances for severe storms

Latest News

Junella Foster is back to being an amazing mother to her children, who couldn’t live without her.
Staying alive: Montgomery family shares traumatizing experience to encourage CPR training
FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use
(SOURCE: KNOP-TV/Jace Barraclough)
UAB shares how to protect your kid’s eyes this summer
Although the FDA's website shows the active ingredients in Adderall are available, patients,...
Alabama health officials give Adderall shortage update
FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. A federal...
Court seeks compromise that might preserve preventive health insurance mandates as appeals play out