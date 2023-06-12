Advertise
University of Alabama remembers its own desegregation 60 years later

60 years since desegregation at the University of Alabama
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The University of Alabama recognizing 60 years since the school desegregated.

It was not a quiet change. The history was marked by the failed “Stand in the Schoolhouse Door” by former Alabama Governor George Wallace. Governor George Wallace stood in the doorway of Foster Auditorium in an effort to block Vivian Malone and James Hood from enrolling. Governor Wallace was not successful.

UA started commemorating the events last weekend and it continued today.

It was a clash between Wallace’s segregationist views against President John F. Kennedy’s move towards a peaceful integration. That was the very core of a documentary shown inside this afternoon. The title of the film was ‘Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment.’ Dr. John Giggie says this is a chapter in American history that should never be forgotten.

“The Kennedys were deeply invested in making the university a site of peaceful demonstration. Wallace, of course, had banked his young political career on being the face of segregation. So here in Tuscaloosa you had a standoff between the Kennedy administration and the Wallace administration, and the great question was could the university be integrated without violence,” said Dr. John Giggie, associate professor of history at UA and director of the Summersell Center For The Study Of The South.

It was peaceful in the sense no one was injured or killed. UA leaders say there will be more events remembering desegregation in the fall.

