3 suspects arrested in connection with October murder

ANDAKUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Three more suspects were arrested in connection with the October 2022 death of Treyvous Cobbins, 22, of Evergreen.

According to Andalusia Police, the three latest suspects in the October murder of Cobbins were arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals. Derrick Demetrius Thomas, 20, of Evergreen, Le’Morion Lorenzo Fantroy, 20, of Evergreen, and Siyonesty Marchalle Gill, 19, of Evergreen, have all been charged in Cobbins death and are being held without bond in the Covington County Jail.

The fourth suspect Teddy Donnell Cozart, 20, of Andalusia, was arrested in Indiana in late May after he was stopped for speeding by Indiana State Troopers, which determined he was wanted on an active Alabama warrant for homicide. He has since been extradited and also is in custody in the Covington County Jail.

According to police, officers responded to reports of gunfire at the Foxwood Village Apartments on the evening of Oct. 19, 2022, they found Cobbins suffering from a gunshot wound, sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Cobbins was transported to Andalusia Health, and later taken by helicopter to a Florida trauma center, where he died the next day.

Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson said all four are being held without bond under the terms of Aniah’s Law, a 2022 Alabama law that allows prosecutors to request that violent offenders be held without bail. The judge must rule within 48 hours of a hearing on whether to deny bail. A Covington County judge approved the use of Aniah’s Law for Cozart last week, and is expected to rule similarly in the cases of Thomas, Fantroy, and Gill, he said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.