Buckhorn’s Caleb Holt wins Gold as Hazel Green’s Kelsi Andrews joins Team USA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Buckhorn standout Caleb Holt helped Team USA Under 16 National team win a gold medal at the Americas Championship over Canada 118-36. Holt scored six points and added five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Holt, a Class of 2026 prospect, won a Class 6A State Championship with the Buckhorn Bucks.

Hazel Green's Kelsi Andrews named to Team USA Under 16 team. (Team USA)

Hazel Green standout Kelsi Andrews is also on Team USA playing for the Under 16 Girls team. Andrews one of the top prospects for the Class of 2026 will play her first season under Trojans Coach Tim Miller.

“I think it not only represents Hazel Green but North Alabama real well,” Miller said. “We got both a boy (Caleb Holt) and a girl (Kelsi Andrews) playing for Team USA. It’s big for the State of Alabama that we’re going to try to play a National schedule next year. And we got a girl like Kelsi Andrews that plays on Team USA that’s going to get some recognition and try to put us on the map.”

