Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Buckhorn’s Caleb Holt wins Gold as Hazel Green’s Kelsi Andrews joins Team USA

Buckhorn High's Caleb Holt helped lead Team USA to a Gold medal with the Under 16 National team.
Buckhorn High's Caleb Holt helped lead Team USA to a Gold medal with the Under 16 National team.(Team USA)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Buckhorn standout Caleb Holt helped Team USA Under 16 National team win a gold medal at the Americas Championship over Canada 118-36. Holt scored six points and added five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Holt, a Class of 2026 prospect, won a Class 6A State Championship with the Buckhorn Bucks.

Hazel Green's Kelsi Andrews named to Team USA Under 16 team.
Hazel Green's Kelsi Andrews named to Team USA Under 16 team.(Team USA)

Hazel Green standout Kelsi Andrews is also on Team USA playing for the Under 16 Girls team. Andrews one of the top prospects for the Class of 2026 will play her first season under Trojans Coach Tim Miller.

“I think it not only represents Hazel Green but North Alabama real well,” Miller said. “We got both a boy (Caleb Holt) and a girl (Kelsi Andrews) playing for Team USA. It’s big for the State of Alabama that we’re going to try to play a National schedule next year. And we got a girl like Kelsi Andrews that plays on Team USA that’s going to get some recognition and try to put us on the map.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 2600 block of Zelda Road on June 12, 2023.
Man shot in area of Montgomery hotel
The Montgomery Whitewater Rafting Park has employed several raft guides who are becoming...
Montgomery whitewater project loses $20M in funding
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to award 21 business licenses on June 12, 2023.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awards 21 business licenses

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy, center, poses for photos with the team after...
Bruce Cassidy on verge of coaching Golden Knights to Stanley Cup
CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA - JUNE 19: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, leads Esteban Ocon,...
Canadian Grand Prix next stop for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House...
Biden’s root canal upends schedule for the day