Cam Taylor-Britt to hold youth football camp in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama native and Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback, Cam Taylor-Britt will be returning to the River Region to host a free youth football camp for 300 participants, ages 6 through 18 years old.

The camp will be held at Stanley-Jensen Stadium this Saturday, June 17th. Campers will participate in various organized drills led by Cam and local coaches. Cracker Barrel, Chappy’s Deli, and Little Caesars will provide food for campers. Each Camper will be taking home an Adidas t-shirt and swag bag.

Alabama native and Cincinnati Cornerback, Cam Taylor-Britt is hosting a free youth football camp for 300 participants, ages 6 through 18 years old. (J.U.I.C.E Family Foundation)

The camp will be broken up into two sessions. The first session is for ages 6-12 and will be held from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. (check-in starts at 8:00 a.m.). The second session will be for ages 13-18 from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. (check-in starts at 12:00 p.m.).

The camp is hosted by Cam and his recently founded non-profit, the J.U.I.C.E. Family Foundation. The foundation stands for ‘Join Us In Community Empowerment’ and was established with the intention of partnering with others to improve the lives of underserved communities and provide resources and support to empower children and families, with the hope of experiencing life to the fullest.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.