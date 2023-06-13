Advertise
Cam Taylor-Britt to hold youth football camp in Prattville

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) celebrates an interception with Cincinnati...
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) celebrates an interception with Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) as the team celebrates with snow angels in the end zone in the closing moments of the fourth quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama native and Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback, Cam Taylor-Britt will be returning to the River Region to host a free youth football camp for 300 participants, ages 6 through 18 years old.

The camp will be held at Stanley-Jensen Stadium this Saturday, June 17th. Campers will participate in various organized drills led by Cam and local coaches. Cracker Barrel, Chappy’s Deli, and Little Caesars will provide food for campers. Each Camper will be taking home an Adidas t-shirt and swag bag.

Alabama native and Cincinnati Cornerback, Cam Taylor-Britt is hosting a free youth football...
Alabama native and Cincinnati Cornerback, Cam Taylor-Britt is hosting a free youth football camp for 300 participants, ages 6 through 18 years old.(J.U.I.C.E Family Foundation)

The camp will be broken up into two sessions. The first session is for ages 6-12 and will be held from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. (check-in starts at 8:00 a.m.). The second session will be for ages 13-18 from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. (check-in starts at 12:00 p.m.).

The camp is hosted by Cam and his recently founded non-profit, the J.U.I.C.E. Family Foundation. The foundation stands for ‘Join Us In Community Empowerment’ and was established with the intention of partnering with others to improve the lives of underserved communities and provide resources and support to empower children and families, with the hope of experiencing life to the fullest.

