Enterprise woman charged with 8 counts of animal cruelty

Katherine Todd booking photo
Katherine Todd booking photo(Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise woman was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty after four puppies were found dead in a suspected puppy mill.

Katherine Todd, 32, was arrested Tuesday morning for four felony charges for the puppies that died and 4 misdemeanor chargers in relation to other animals found on her property.

The animals were found with no water or food and were living in feces. Those that died also had Parvo, according to Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore.

An unspecified number of dogs were removed from the property and taken to a local vet.

Todd bonded out early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

