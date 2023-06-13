First Alert: Multiple rounds of strong storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very active pattern will continue across Central and South Alabama. Every day will bring at least scattered showers and thunderstorms like you’d expect during the summer. Many days will actually bring more than that.

A stalled out frontal boundary combined with heat, moisture, instability, and unseasonably high wind shear will help support multiple waves of showers, downpours and thunderstorms through the weekend.

Rain and storms are likely today. A few strong to severe storms are possible. (WSFA 12 News)

A 60-80% chance of rain is in our latest forecast through at least Thursday. That doesn’t mean it rains all day or all night long. Those higher rain chances mean most of the area will see rain and thunderstorms at some point that day or night.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning are possible with any storms we see over the next week. There’s also an elevated chance that some storms become severe between now and Thursday. That is especially true for tomorrow, which features a level 3-of-4 risk of severe weather for much of Central Alabama.

The main severe risks consist of damaging wind gusts upwards of 60-70 mph and large hail upwards of quarter to golf ball size, if not larger. The tornado risk each day is just above zero as these are not our classic spring or fall severe weather setups.

I will say Wednesday-Wednesday night may have a slightly higher tornado risk depending on how things come together. Regardless, any severe storms should be treated seriously as damage can occur with straight-line wind gusts and hail.

Total rain over the next week will amount to 5-10" across much of Central Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

By Friday things may quiet down at least a little bit. There’s still going to be showers and storms in the forecast Friday and this weekend. It’s just the coverage should come down some from where it will be over the next few days. This could, of course, change as we get closer to the weekend.

This far out it’s difficult to say how much we will be dealing with each day and night. Right now we’re advertising medium rain and storm chances mostly in the 40-50% range Friday through Monday as things should remain fairly active.

A very active pattern is here to stay through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Just be aware that the exact percentages you see in the forecast for the weekend will shift at least a little bit as we progress through the week. No official severe weather outlook is out for Friday or the weekend, but I would not be shocked if at least a very low risk ends up in place.

Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80s each afternoon. Exact temperatures in your neighborhood are, as always this time of year, highly dependent upon rain and storm activity. There will inevitably be some communities who are several degrees cooler/warmer than others thanks to rain, storms and clouds.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.