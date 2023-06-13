Advertise
Former American Idol winner Phillip Phillips to play Huntsville this fall

Phillip Phillips comes to Huntsville
Phillip Phillips comes to Huntsville(VBC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This fall, the Mars Music Hall will welcome Phillip Phillips to the Rocket City.

The Von Braun Center (VBC) and Red Mountain Entertainment (RME) bring Phillips to the music hall on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale on Friday, June 16. Tickets will be available at the VBC Box Office or online.

The Georgia native won Season 11 of American Idol and his song “Home” became the best-selling song in the show’s history.

