Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Fox News sends Tucker Carlson ‘cease-and-desist’ letter over Twitter series, reports say

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. Fox News sent Carlson a “cease-and-desist” letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, June 12, 2023, amid reports of contract battles between the conservative network and its former prime-time host.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a “cease-and-desist” letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, amid reports of a contract battle between the conservative network and its former prime-time host.

Carlson was ousted from Fox in late April, less than a week after Fox agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly $800 million to settle an explosive defamation case. The network provided no explanation for the firing, but a wave of reports on damming text messages and other statements Carlson made during his time at Fox have since piled up.

Since leaving Fox, Carlson kicked off a “Tucker on Twitter” series — arguing that Twitter was “the only” major remaining platform that allows free speech as he denounced news media. The series, which has published two episodes so far, has appeared to escalate contract tensions between Carlson and Fox.

Fox has demanded Carlson to stop posting videos to Twitter, The New York Times also reported Monday — as the network’s lawyers accuse Carlson of violating his contract, which runs until early 2025 and restricts his ability to appear on other media outlets. Meanwhile, Carlson’s lawyers have said the network breached the contract first.

A spokesperson for Fox News Media and attorneys representing Carlson, Bryan Freedman and Harmeet Dhillon, did not immediately return The Associated Press’ requests for comments on Tuesday.

“Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election,” Dhillon said in a statement sent to Axios and the Times. “Tucker will not be silenced by anyone.”

Before his April firing, Carlson was Fox’s top-rated host. His stew of grievances and political theories grew to define the network over recent years and made him an influential, and widely controversial, force in GOP politics.

Carlson has previously come under fire for defending a white-supremacist theory that claims white people are being “replaced” by people of color, as well as spreading misinformation about issues ranging from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 2600 block of Zelda Road on June 12, 2023.
Man shot in area of Montgomery hotel
The Montgomery Whitewater Rafting Park has employed several raft guides who are becoming...
Montgomery whitewater project loses $20M in funding
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill that creates new pathways for people to become a certified...
Ivey signs bill creating new paths to Alabama teacher certification
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to award 21 business licenses on June 12, 2023.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awards 21 business licenses

Latest News

Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Shooting in Denver wounds 9 people after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in custody
A man was arrested after three people were found dead in the city of Nottingham.
Police find 3 dead and 3 other people struck by van in UK city of Nottingham
Troy University
Troy University recognized as one of the best in U.S. in preparing future teachers
FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible
Mastering the Art of Freezing Vegetables