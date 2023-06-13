Advertise
‘Major crash’ involving train causes delays near Hyundai Boulevard

A “major crash” is causing delays for morning commuters near Hyundai Boulevard.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” involving a train is caused delays for morning commuters near Hyundai Boulevard.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 6:29 a.m. at the intersection of Hyundai Boulevard and U.S. 331 in Montgomery County.

ALEA says ALDOT responded to the crash to divert traffic and troopers remain on the scene investigating.

We have reached out to law enforcement for more information.

