Man charged in Andalusia Dollar General robbery

A man has been charged after a robbery at a Dollar General in Andalusia.((Source: Andalusia County Jail))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a robbery at a Dollar General in Andalusia.

According to Andalusia police, William Shane Cowart, 43, is charged with robbery first-degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges are related to an incident on Monday around 9:45 p.m. Police say a clerk told officers the suspect, later identified as Cowart, came into the store armed with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Andalusia police say officers were able to track the suspect to the area of Packer Avenue/Packer Field. After getting a search warrant for the house, officers found shoes and other clothing the suspect wore during the robbery. A small amount of methamphetamine and other evidence involved in the robbery was also found.

Cowart was taken into custody and charged before being transported to the Covington County Jail.

At this time of his arrest, Cowart was on federal probation for drug charges, police added.

