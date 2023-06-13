Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery VOAD re-established to help with disaster response

Tornado damage in the Flatwood community
Tornado damage in the Flatwood community(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - River Region organizations are joining together to re-establish the Montgomery area Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD).

VOAD is one coalition, usually consisting of non-profit organizations, that assists communities in disaster.

Following severe weather outbreaks that caused significant damage to communities in and around Montgomery, the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, River Region United Way and American Red Cross decided to reform the coalition as the best course of action to respond to future disaster situations.

“We understand that sometimes although a disaster is huge for a small community, the federal and state monetary thresholds limit the assistance communities can receive.” Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thornton said. “We hope to build a cadre of trained volunteers, ensure community trust in donating/volunteering and offer more comprehensive responses following our first responder partners.”

The first step, officials say, will be hosting a virtual Community Emergency Response Team interest meeting. For more information, visit the Montgomery EMA’s Facebook page.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 2600 block of Zelda Road on June 12, 2023.
Man shot in area of Montgomery hotel
The Montgomery Whitewater Rafting Park has employed several raft guides who are becoming...
Montgomery whitewater project loses $20M in funding
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill that creates new pathways for people to become a certified...
Ivey signs bill creating new paths to Alabama teacher certification
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to award 21 business licenses on June 12, 2023.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awards 21 business licenses

Latest News

The Montgomery Area Food Bank says a total of $44,487 in donations and 5,032 pounds of food...
Over $44,000 raised at WSFA’s Summer Fund and Food Drive
'Summer Nights' at The Shoppes at EastChase summer of 2022
‘Summer Nights’ returns to The Shoppes at EastChase
Montgomery County is hosting a couple of fun events this weekend, and you’re invited!
Montgomery County invites public to weekend events
Lowder New Homes begins work on new Pike Road neighborhood
New Pike Road neighborhood to officially break ground