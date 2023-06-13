Montgomery VOAD re-established to help with disaster response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - River Region organizations are joining together to re-establish the Montgomery area Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD).

VOAD is one coalition, usually consisting of non-profit organizations, that assists communities in disaster.

Following severe weather outbreaks that caused significant damage to communities in and around Montgomery, the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, River Region United Way and American Red Cross decided to reform the coalition as the best course of action to respond to future disaster situations.

“We understand that sometimes although a disaster is huge for a small community, the federal and state monetary thresholds limit the assistance communities can receive.” Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thornton said. “We hope to build a cadre of trained volunteers, ensure community trust in donating/volunteering and offer more comprehensive responses following our first responder partners.”

The first step, officials say, will be hosting a virtual Community Emergency Response Team interest meeting. For more information, visit the Montgomery EMA’s Facebook page.

