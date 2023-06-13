Montgomery whitewater project loses $20M in funding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s new whitewater rafting park is over budget by about $35 million, according to a city spokesperson.

Some of the funding that would have helped pay off that debt is no longer coming in.

State leaders were going to provide $25 million from the education budget to help pay for the park. Instead, Montgomery is only getting $5 million from the state - a $20 million loss.

Now, city and county leaders must figure out where they can pull funds.

“We’ve got to make it work. We’ve got to find out a way to make it work,” said Montgomery City Councilwoman Audrey Graham, who oversees District 4, where the park is located. “It’s a lot of money from the city, county, state, private entities that have gone into this project. So we have got to figure out how do we make that benefit the city of Montgomery and the surrounding areas.”

WSFA 12 News also reached out to Doug Singleton, the chairman of the Montgomery County Commission. He said he hopes the county can secure some type of funding. He released the following statement: “From the beginning, the governor’s support has been an essential part of this collaborative effort to bring a powerful economic development asset to the state and we’re optimistic that our continued partnership will be successful.”

The whitewater rafting park is celebrating its grand opening in July.

While city and county leaders are still working out the specific details, Graham is urging the community to remain optimistic and support the park.

