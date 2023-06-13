Police chase prompts lockdown at AUM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Someone has been taken into custody after a police chase forced Auburn University at Montgomery to go on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery police say the pursuit began near Interstate 85 North and Taylor Road after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Police say the chase veered toward AUM before coming to a stop on campus in the 7000 block of Senator Drive.

Police say a person of interest was taken into custody and charges are pending.

