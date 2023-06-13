Advertise
Police chase prompts lockdown at AUM

A police chase forced Auburn University at Montgomery to go on lockdown on June 13, 2023.
A police chase forced Auburn University at Montgomery to go on lockdown on June 13, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Someone has been taken into custody after a police chase forced Auburn University at Montgomery to go on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery police say the pursuit began near Interstate 85 North and Taylor Road after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Police say the chase veered toward AUM before coming to a stop on campus in the 7000 block of Senator Drive.

Police say a person of interest was taken into custody and charges are pending.

