Police: Teen dead after shooting in Demopolis

A teen is dead and a man has been charged after a shooting in Demopolis.
A teen is dead and a man has been charged after a shooting in Demopolis.((Source: Demopolis Police))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - A teen is dead and a man has been charged after a shooting in Demopolis.

According to Demopolis police, officers and medics were called around 5:58 p.m. to an area of Rainbow Circle after a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Isiah Henley, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Henley was taken to Whitfield Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police added.

An investigation led to the arrest of Lenard Zanders, 39. Zanders has been charged with murder in Henley’s death.

Police say it appears the shooting resulted from an altercation between several people.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call Demopolis police at 334-289-3073.

Whitfield was a student at Demopolis High School, according to police.

