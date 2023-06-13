Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off flights, but you have to book soon

Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 52nd birthday with Wanna Get Away Day and a variety of...
Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 52nd birthday with Wanna Get Away Day and a variety of deals this week.(Stephen Keller | Southwest Airlines)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - Southwest Airlines is celebrating its birthday by offering flyers daily specials this week.

The carrier said it is celebrating 50-plus years of flying by offering special sales and flight options from June 12-18.

“In true Southwest style, we’re celebrating with heart all week long with one of the largest sales of the year,” said Jonathan Clarkson, vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines.

One of the daily specials this week is 40% off base fares. The airline said customers can purchase a new Southwest flight from Tuesday to Thursday on select flights and receive the discount by using promo code 40OFF.

Some of the fine print says that travel must be between Aug. 15 and Dec. 14, and the deal is blacked out Nov. 16-27 with other restrictions.

Southwest also announced customers can earn Rapid Rewards bonus points during the week and have the option to enter a Wanna Get Away Day Sweepstakes.

“Wanna Get Away Day [June 18] is an annual celebration that allows Southwest to bring together its customers and employees to commemorate our rich history and iconic Wanna Get Away campaign,” Clarkson said.

According to the company, the specials will be unveiled daily until the end of the promotional week.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
The Montgomery Whitewater Rafting Park has employed several raft guides who are becoming...
Montgomery whitewater project loses $20M in funding
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 2600 block of Zelda Road on June 12, 2023.
Man shot in area of Montgomery hotel
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill that creates new pathways for people to become a certified...
Ivey signs bill creating new paths to Alabama teacher certification
A two-vehicle collision involving a train caused major delays for commuters near Hyundai...
2 injured in crash involving train near Hyundai Boulevard

Latest News

Charlie Townsend is accused of bringing drugs to sell at Kilby Correctional Facility.
Alabama prison officer arrested on contraband, trafficking charges
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
LIVE: Biden speaks at chiefs of mission reception
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
LIVE: Biden remarks at chiefs of mission event
LIVE: Biden remarks at chiefs of mission event