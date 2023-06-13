Two men arrested in ongoing regional mail fraud investigation in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men are arrested in Auburn in an ongoing mail fraud investigation.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), 28-year-old Rondivious Corday Loveless, of Decatur, Georgia, and 20-year-old Javonte Lorenzo Johnson, of Detriot, Michigan, were arrested on June 3 with several identify theft trafficking charges.

Authorities say detectives in Auburn uncovered a group stealing mail to produce fraudulent checks for obtaining illegal funds in multiple cities and states.

During the investigation, Auburn Police carefully monitored the crimes and determined the exact techniques used to carry out the mail thefts. As a result, detectives devised a proactive plan to catch the perpetrators when they targeted a location in Auburn.

Police say the authorities spotted the culprits near a post office mailbox Ogletree Road and Moores Mill Road intersection, where they stole a significant amount of mail and fled the scene.

APD and other Georgia agencies quickly took action to find and arrest the two men.

Deputies from Coweta County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle within their jurisdiction, and Loveless and Johnson were detained.

During a vehicle search, deputies found stolen mail, narcotics, and firearms.

The suspects are currently in custody and will be extradited to Alabama to face charges of trafficking in stolen identities from Auburn and Coweta County charges.

APD is currently investigating this case and has made eleven arrests so far, including Loveless and Johnson. Additional suspects have warrants issued for their arrest.

As of June 12, 2023, the amount of fraud involved in the case has exceeded $350,000, and more fraudulent checks are expected to be discovered.

Auburn police and other agencies are anticipating more arrests and charges related to mail theft, forgery, and identity theft in the southeast region.

