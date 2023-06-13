Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Two men arrested in ongoing regional mail fraud investigation in Auburn

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men are arrested in Auburn in an ongoing mail fraud investigation.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), 28-year-old Rondivious Corday Loveless, of Decatur, Georgia, and 20-year-old Javonte Lorenzo Johnson, of Detriot, Michigan, were arrested on June 3 with several identify theft trafficking charges.

Authorities say detectives in Auburn uncovered a group stealing mail to produce fraudulent checks for obtaining illegal funds in multiple cities and states.

During the investigation, Auburn Police carefully monitored the crimes and determined the exact techniques used to carry out the mail thefts. As a result, detectives devised a proactive plan to catch the perpetrators when they targeted a location in Auburn.

Police say the authorities spotted the culprits near a post office mailbox Ogletree Road and Moores Mill Road intersection, where they stole a significant amount of mail and fled the scene.

APD and other Georgia agencies quickly took action to find and arrest the two men.

Deputies from Coweta County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle within their jurisdiction, and Loveless and Johnson were detained.

During a vehicle search, deputies found stolen mail, narcotics, and firearms.

The suspects are currently in custody and will be extradited to Alabama to face charges of trafficking in stolen identities from Auburn and Coweta County charges.

APD is currently investigating this case and has made eleven arrests so far, including Loveless and Johnson. Additional suspects have warrants issued for their arrest.

As of June 12, 2023, the amount of fraud involved in the case has exceeded $350,000, and more fraudulent checks are expected to be discovered.

Auburn police and other agencies are anticipating more arrests and charges related to mail theft, forgery, and identity theft in the southeast region.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Whitewater Rafting Park has employed several raft guides who are becoming...
Montgomery whitewater project loses $20M in funding
A significant threat of severe weather exists today and tonight.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Charlie Townsend is accused of bringing drugs to sell at Kilby Correctional Facility.
Alabama prison officer arrested on contraband, trafficking charges
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill that creates new pathways for people to become a certified...
Ivey signs bill creating new paths to Alabama teacher certification
A two-vehicle collision involving a train caused major delays for commuters near Hyundai...
2 injured in crash involving train near Hyundai Boulevard

Latest News

Pictures of damage in Eufaula following Wednesday's severe weather.
VIDEOS: Tornadoes, hail reported across central, south Alabama
The book presents data in four categories of economic well-being, education, health, and family...
Alabama ranks 45th in overall child well-being, up from 46th
The Circuit Court of Macon County has permanently barred any facility in the county from...
Court bars electronic bingo in Macon County
Alabama ranks 45th in the U.S. for child well-being, 39th in education
Coley McCraney to be sentenced for 1999 murders of two Dothan teens