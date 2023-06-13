Wawa holds groundbreaking ceremony in Fairhope to celebrate its first Alabama location

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope residents got their first look at what the Wawa convenience store has planned for their city. The chain broke ground Tuesday on their first Alabama location.

The store will be located on Greeno road in front of Fairhope High School.

“From my experience, Fairhope is the friendliest city in Alabama. And we’re just grateful to be here and to give back to our community and create new jobs for the city of Fairhope and Alabama. And hopefully, many more to come,” Director of Store Operations Steven Hasher said.

During the event, we heard from Wawa representatives as well as state and local officials.

We also got a first look at the store’s design and a timeframe for the construction which could see the store opening by march.

And when it does open, the store will create dozens of jobs. And superfans of the business made the trip as well.

“It started. I went to a convention in Philadelphia and halfway between my hotel and the Convention Center was a Wawa. No gas station. Just a Wawa,” Alli Flowers said.

“Ever since I was a little kid, we all we always went to Wawa. I still remember my childhood Wawa in Pemberton by the old railroad station,” Louis Rhodes said.

“We would get hot chocolates, hoagies, these kinds of drinks. We’re willing to drive five hours to Gainesville to that Wawa. All the time,” Paisley Rhodes said.

And it’s something that people of all ages are looking forward to.

“I can’t wait until they open because I haven’t had Wawa in a long time. And I’m excited for the hoagies,” Sophia Rhodes said.

There was also several giveaways and freebies available. And the presentation of a check to Prodisee Pantry.

