Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else

According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange creature must have been a lemur.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) – A woman stopped her car last week when she spotted an injured animal on the side of the road.

According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange creature must have been a lemur.

She used a towel to pick it up and put it in her vehicle.

While her intentions were pure, authorities said the animal quickly became agitated, forcing the woman to get out of her car and call for help.

An animal care officer arrived and identified the animal she had rescued as a ringtail – not a lemur.

The ringtail was taken to an animal emergency room to be treated for injuries before it was...
The ringtail was taken to an animal emergency room to be treated for injuries before it was taken to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation, Inc. the next day.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)

“Though they look like a cross between a cat, fox, and lemur, they are in the same family as raccoons and coatimundis,” animal care services said in a post on Facebook. “Their elusive nature makes seeing them in the wild a rare treat!”

Authorities said the woman was able to get away from the wild animal safely while the officer carefully removed it from her car.

The ringtail was taken to an animal emergency room to be treated for injuries before it was taken to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation, Inc. the next day.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 2600 block of Zelda Road on June 12, 2023.
Man shot in area of Montgomery hotel
The Montgomery Whitewater Rafting Park has employed several raft guides who are becoming...
Montgomery whitewater project loses $20M in funding
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill that creates new pathways for people to become a certified...
Ivey signs bill creating new paths to Alabama teacher certification
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to award 21 business licenses on June 12, 2023.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awards 21 business licenses

Latest News

Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Shooting in Denver wounds 9 people after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in custody
A man was arrested after three people were found dead in the city of Nottingham.
Police find 3 dead and 3 other people struck by van in UK city of Nottingham
Troy University
Troy University recognized as one of the best in U.S. in preparing future teachers
FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible
Mastering the Art of Freezing Vegetables