Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

12-year-old girl making splash as youngest competitor in surfing contest

Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro, 12, is set to compete in a pro surfing event as the youngest competitor in the field. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A surfer in Hawaii is gaining national attention as she sets her sights on turning pro before her 13th birthday.

KHNL reports that 12-year-old Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro is ready to make her professional debut in this year’s Surf Into Summer contest.

Oshiro-Kaneshiro is fresh off a fourth-place finish in a weekend surfing event for girls under the age of 17. She also qualified for state championships earlier this year.

And now the 12-year-old is set to be the youngest competitor in this week’s pro event as a female wild card entry.

The Surf Into Summer contest is one of the largest surfing events on Oahu, and this year’s competition is scheduled to run through June 19.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Whitewater Rafting Park has employed several raft guides who are becoming...
Montgomery whitewater project loses $20M in funding
A significant threat of severe weather exists today and tonight.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Charlie Townsend is accused of bringing drugs to sell at Kilby Correctional Facility.
Alabama prison officer arrested on contraband, trafficking charges
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill that creates new pathways for people to become a certified...
Ivey signs bill creating new paths to Alabama teacher certification
A two-vehicle collision involving a train caused major delays for commuters near Hyundai...
2 injured in crash involving train near Hyundai Boulevard

Latest News

'Destructive' severe thunderstorm warning in west Alabama; Baseball-size hail possible
ADPH says it has seen more infections with this parasite since April, and more than twice as...
ADPH: Cyclospora infections increase statewide, avoid contaminated food and water
Paramedics transfer an injured survivor of a shipwreck to an ambulance at the port in Kalamata...
At least 79 dead after migrant vessel sinks off Greece; hundreds may be missing
A raccoon in Rhode Island was rescued from the top of a light pole.
WATCH: Officials rescue raccoon stuck at top of highway light pole