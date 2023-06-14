2 years later, Selma woman’s murder remains unsolved

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) – Elaine Smith still sits on her front porch in her chair, just not as often as she used to. It’s the same spot she was sitting in two years ago when she heard gunfire.

The exact day was Sunday, June 13, 2021. Elaine followed her usual weekend routine, including visiting her mother, Estella Smith. Her mother’s Montague Street home was less than half a mile from hers. Elaine said on that day, she pulled into her driveway, got out of the car, and heard gunshots.

“I wasn’t at home a good hour, standing on the front porch, I heard the gunshots,” Elaine said.

Elaine wasn’t sure where the gunshots were coming from, but she could tell by the noise that it was close. The following phone calls confirmed her worst fears; someone in her family was hurt. A phone call from Elaine’s daughter confirmed: “Grandma is gone.”

When Elaine made it to the scene, she heard the graphic details. According to Elaine, the gunmen showed up at Bradley Homes for the Elderly looking for someone. They were knocking on doors and had guns. She said they started shooting as the gunmen approached her mother’s home. Estella, 77, was inside her home and was cooking dinner.

“They had shot my momma and when she heard the shots, or whatever, she walked out of the kitchen to see, and when she walked out, she threw her hand up over her chest and face to try to block the bullet…but that AK47 went through her hand and shot my momma in the chest,” Elaine said.

Estella Smith was loved in the community. She has seven children and a slew of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also worked for Selma for 30 years as a crossing guard.

Estella was a familiar figure outside Selma’s schools, keeping children safe for decades.

“She did that for over 30 years and loved it, but her health got so bad that she had to cut back. She was a three-year cancer survivor and survived that, and she was proud,” Elaine said, “everybody in the community looked up to my momma, and everyone loved my momma.”

While Elaine still sits on her front porch and recalls conversations with her mother, Estella, she doesn’t drive near Montague Street. She said it’s too painful looking at her mother’s old home and remembering what happened. There are still bullet holes in the buildings.

For Elaine and her entire family, the most difficult part is knowing that no one is in jail for this horrible shooting and no one is being held accountable.

“I haven’t been able to go on that side since that happened to her,” Elaine said. “and I know I’m still going to hurt. I’m always going to hurt. I talked to her every day; I visited her every day. And I know an arrest won’t bring her back, but it will make me feel better knowing that someone will get what they deserved for killing my momma. I need justice for my momma.”

Anyone with information on the shooting death of Estella Smith is asked to call the Selma Police Department. There is reward money for information in this case.

