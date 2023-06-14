23rd annual Camp Conquest held this week at Lake Martin.

TALLAPOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - More than two dozen kids are making lasting memories. It’s called “Camp Conquest,” and the children all have one thing in common, they are burn survivors.

From tubing down Lake Martin to playing catch in the pool, campers at Camp Conquest have the time of their lives while knowing their needs are being cared for.

“When you suffer a burn, it’s really a lifelong process of dealing with the burn injuries, you know, going through their acute phase of care,” said President of The Pediatric Burn Foundation Scotty Roberson

It’s a process these children know all too well. All of them have spent time in the hospital receiving treatment for severe burns.

“Nurses were physical therapists. We have a great relationship with the firefighter’s community who is counselors and support and cooking and doing all types of other roles that help support our camp,” said Roberson.

The itinerary includes sports, water games on Lake Martin, and catching a Montgomery biscuits game.

“It’s really fulfilling for us to see the kids from the point of where they were injured, burned and injured and you know, in pain and struggling with the activities of daily living to the point that they are thriving and improving, really making lifelong friendships,” said Roberson.

Once a camper ages out, Roberson says many come back as camp counselors.

Thanks to the camp’s sponsors, the campers can attend for free.

