$2M grant awarded to ASU to help prevent violence in Montgomery schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has been selected for a $2 million grant to help prevent violence in Montgomery Public Schools.

According to ASU, the three-year grant will be used to implement the Preventing School Violence in Montgomery Public Schools (ASU PSV-MPS) Program. It will target five MPS elementary schools for comprehensive interventions to reduce school violence and improve school climates. It will also provide district-wide training for School Resource Officers (SRO’s) and district-level staff training.

The five targeted schools are:

Brewbaker Intermediate Chisholm Elementary Dozier Elementary Dannelly Elementary Highland Garden Elementary

“This program provides a platform for students, teachers, and parents to work together to promote safe and secure learning environments. The program leverages modern technology to enhance the effectiveness of violence prevention strategies in schools,” said ASU’s provost, Dr. Carl S. Pettis.

The program is a comprehensive project designed to provide training and violence prevention initiatives in MPS schools. ASU says it will provide the resources to support staff training for school personnel and to educate students on preventing school violence.

“The program can be customized to meet the specific needs of the school and the implementation process which involves the school’s security situation, security measures, policies, and procedures,” Pettis added.

The grant was provided by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.

