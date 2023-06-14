3 new retailers to open at The Shoppes at EastChase in 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three new retailers are headed to the Shoppes at EastChase.

According to EastChase, First Watch, South Boutique and Goldfish Swim will now call Montgomery home.

South Boutique, opening in August, will be located adjacent to Dillard’s and next to LOFT. The Birmingham-based boutique held a pop-up shoppe during the holidays and was eager to join as a full-time tenant, EastChase said.

Three new retailers are headed to the Shoppes at EastChase. ((Source: EastChase))

First Watch is the newest restaurant to join EastChase during Fall 2023. The family-friendly restaurant serves “award-winning” breakfast, brunch and lunch. Their location will be adjacent to Firebirds near DSW.

Finally, Goldfish Swim School will open in Fall 2023. The premier learn-top-swim facility for children ages 4 months to 12 years will be located in EastChase Plaza next to Kohl’s. This is the second location for Goldfish Swim in the state of Alabama, with the first in Birmingham.

