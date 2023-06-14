BTW-Tuskegee looking to soar higher in 2023

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Teams are hitting the weight room and football fields nearly a month and a half out from the first official practices of the 2023 season. That includes the Booker T. Washington Tuskegee Golden Eagles, who are coming off a historic season in 2022.

In just Lawrence O’Neal’s second season as head coach at the school, he took the Golden Eagles to the playoffs for just the second time in program history. In the playoffs, the Golden Eagles won their first-ever playoff game in the school’s 31-year history.

“We went 6-6, win the first playoff game in school history, hosting the first playoff game in school history, so we’re headed in the right direction,” he said.

After losing to Anniston, one of the best teams in the state last year, O’Neal and his team entered winter workouts with an energy about 2023.

“We started Winter workouts, [the players] started talking different,” he said. “We’re talking region championships, state championships, we talking about accountability, coming to work every day, and just to see that and see the growth of where we started and where we’re going, you can see that expectations have really changed within the football program.”

Now in the early days of the Summer, it’s all about the work. It’s a word displayed across the chest of shirts and hoodies across the BTW-Tuskegee football program.

“Hard work is undefeated. So if you put the work in, you’ll get the results out,” said O’Neal.

The Booker T. Washington Tuskegee High School football team wears gear with the phrase "work" to power them. (Source: WSFA)

It’s that hard work that O’Neal believes will pave the way for success in 2023.

“We preach 1 percent better every day. Just get a little bit better, and by the time we get to our end goal, if we keep getting better each and every day, then we’ll end up with a lot of wins,” he said.

The Golden Eagles open the 2023 season against the Trinity Wildcats on Aug. 25.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.