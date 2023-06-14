Advertise
‘Celebrate Local’ showcases west Alabama small businesses

'Celebrate Local' showcases local Tuscaloosa businesses
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shoppers in west Alabama experienced the best of what small businesses has to offer recently when dozens came together to sell their products and continue building their brands.

Visit Tuscaloosa hosted ‘Celebrate Local’ for the sixth year.

It’s a once-a-year event but, the benefits could create some repeat customers for years to come.

The shopping event took place inside the Tuscaloosa River Market. Food and beverage and wellness were well represented as more than 40 businesses in all participated.

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama helped coordinate the event as hundreds of shoppers packed the event throughout the day.

Organizers wanted to show folks in west Alabama what they may be missing out on when it comes to local businesses.

“We’re here to help market our partners in the community and those businesses that support the community as a whole,” said Kyle South, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. “When you go to little league baseball games and you see those signs on the outfield wall, these are the folks that are putting those dollars in.”

South said that 65 percent of all businesses are small businesses.

Making sure they survive and thrive goes a long way in making sure the economy stays strong and shoppers have plenty options when it comes to shopping locally.

