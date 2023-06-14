Advertise
Communities hit by hail, tornadoes urge caution during severe weather threat

Some communities are already familiar with the damage severe weather can bring.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From holes in roofs to holes in windshields, the town of Camp Hill was battered by large hail in March, and now they’re bracing for the possibility of more.

“Any type of rain gives me PTSD, let alone hear that there is a possibility of hail,” said Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole.

The mayor said tarps still cover roofs to this day. He said does not believe people understand just how much damage hail can cause. He is urging folks to have proper insurance coverage.

“A lot of people for, especially for car insurance, they just get the limited liability insurance. That does nothing in a hailstorm,” Williams-Cole said.

Hail can also hurt people. He warns individuals to stay in their safe place if it falls, somewhere away from windows and doors.

Autauga County was hit by a EF3 tornado in January, killing seven people.

Autauga County EMA Director Gary Weaver says his community has learned valuable lessons.

“As soon as the tornado watch comes out, you need to really pay attention,” said Weaver.

He recommends having multiple ways of being alerted through apps, a weather radio and listening to reliable meteorologists.

He reminds people it does not have to be a tornado to still be dangerous. Substantial rain can erode the soil, making it easier for trees to fall.

“Once the wind gets approaching 30, 40 miles an hour, we have multiple tree downs in the county,” Weaver said.

The EMA director says if severe weather strikes, whether it is day or night, crews with the volunteer fire department will be busy clearing trees off the roads.

