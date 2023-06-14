Advertise
Court bars electronic bingo in Macon County

The Circuit Court of Macon County has permanently barred any facility in the county from offering electronic bingo. This includes VictoryLand Casino.(Source: WTVM)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, the Circuit Court of Macon County has permanently barred any facility in the county from offering electronic bingo.

The decision stemmed from a lawsuit that Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall brought against VictoryLand Casino, accusing it of operating “illegal” gambling machines.

In response to the ruling, Marshall stated, “Electronic bingo machines are a blatant violation of state law, and the Alabama Supreme Court has reaffirmed this time and time again. Similar to the facilities in Morgan, Houston and Lowndes Counties, the Macon County facilities are permanently prohibited from using electronic bingo machines moving forward.

VictoryLand attorney Joe Espy said, “The ruling has absolutely no effect whatsoever on Victoryland. Victoryland is operating fully with super employees and supporting the East Alabama community.”

Last year, the Alabama Supreme Court ordered the halt of electronic bingo in Macon and Lowndes counties. Macon County leaders, including Sheriff Andre Brunson, expressed disappointment in that decision.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

